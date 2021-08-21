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FREEDOM NOT FEAR
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80 views • August 21, 2021
This should be on a loop in every waiting room in the world. One side of this war will it be humanity? I say YES! America STAND TOGETHER. We have em on the ropes. God placed us here for this very fight because He knows we will fight for good in this fight against evil. Blessings to all.
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