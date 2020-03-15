Illinois Mayor Bans Firearms Using "Emergency" Powers: It Begins...

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In this informative video, Reid Henrichs of Valor Ridge calls out Champaign, IL mayor. She is a tyrannical, idiotic, totalitarian, anti-Constitutional piece of filth libtard.
Get trained HERE: https://www.valorridge.com/
Get Pistolcraft book HERE: https://amzn.to/2TU9nlv
Get The American Rifleman book HERE: https://amzn.to/2SnYRVJ
Support my work via donation HERE: https://www.patreon.com/reidhenrichs
Follow Reid on Facebook HERE: https://www.facebook.com/Reid-Henrich...