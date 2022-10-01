"Right now most observers think that the Russians have lost somewhere between 15-20,000 dead...but the most recent estimates for Ukrainian dead are now exceeding 80,000."

Col. Doug MacGregor Strongly Disagrees with the Media Narrative that Ukraine is Winning the War

Source - https://rumble.com/v1m4uc0-col.-doug-macgregor-strongly-disagrees-with-the-media-narrative-that-ukrain.html?mref=2hzb1&mrefc=4