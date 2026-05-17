TRUMP EVIL GENOCIDE THEFT CORRUPTION EXPOSED AMERICAN PEOPLE DO NOTHING

May 14th 2026 Powerful Live Stream the whole world must see and act upon.

How many more times do the Americans need to be shown the evil and psychopaths.





The lies and corruption is beyond off the charts and the American people like sheep on steroids DO NOTHING to stop this evil with all their guns their ignorance and cowardice dwarfs the genocide occurring worldwide now in many countries.





PLEASE SHARE ALL THESE VIDEOS FAR AND WIDE SO WORLD CAN TRULY SEE TRUTH!





Mankind hangs in the balance and only removing massive ignorance can our world and the people come together and wipe this evil off the face of this earth. Time for talk is over it requires real men with guns to rise up and take down these evil motherfuckers worldwide without prejudice NOW ONCE AND FOR ALL!!!





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