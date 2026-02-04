Fatima Scholar predicts MAJOR SIGN: Beginning of Great Chastisement in 2026





Fr. Paul Kramer joins John-Henry Westen for an in-depth interview on the suppressed Third Secret of Fatima and the global crisis he believes it foretold. Drawing from prophecy, Church history, and emerging geopolitical trends, Fr. Kramer warns that a chastisement of unprecedented scale, marked by war, famine, persecution, and surveillance, is rapidly unfolding. He argues that civil liberties are collapsing as the world shifts toward a totalitarian synthesis of Orwellian control and Huxleyan moral decay. Within the Church, he warns of a coming counterfeit structure rooted in synodality and doctrinal ambiguity, replacing truth with unity at all costs.

