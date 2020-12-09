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The Federal Reserve: There Will Be No Economic Recovery.
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120 views • December 09, 2020
MP3: http://www.fdrpodcasts.com/#/3160/the-federal-reserve-there-will-be-no-economic-recovery
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3160-the-federal-reserve-there-will-be-no-economic-recovery
On October 19th, 2014, the Federal Reserve ceased the third round of quantitative easing (QE3) and all but promised to raise the interest rate by the end of 2015. It was widely speculated that an increase in the interest rate would occur in September, but the month came and went without change.
It was reported that the Federal Reserve wanted to see more improvement in the economy before raising the key interest rate. Despite approximately $3.5 trillion worth of asset purchases since 2007 and the unprecedented and prolonged decrease of the Effective Federal Funds Rate to a historical low - effectively 0% - the economy had yet to recover enough to warrant a rate increase.
With their “the economy is recovering, we promise” credibility on the line, the Federal Reserve increased the interest rate 0.25% on December 16th - effectively adjusting it in name only and leaving it at historic lows. This didn’t stop the mainstream media from proclaiming the "dawning of a new era,” announcing an end to “an era of easy money that helped save the nation from another Great Depression."
There Will Be No Economic Recovery. Prepare Yourself Accordingly.
Freedomain Radio is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by signing up for a monthly subscription or making a one time donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
Effective Federal Funds Rate
https://www.quandl.com/data/FRED/DFF-Effective-Federal-Funds-Rate
Major Stock Indexes vs. Federal Reserve Interest Rate
https://research.stlouisfed.org/fred2/graph/?g=1Gvm
Federal Reserve: Total Assets
http://www.federalreserve.gov/monetarypolicy/bst_recenttrends.htm
Major Stock Indexes vs. Federal Reserve Assets
https://research.stlouisfed.org/fred2/series/DJIA
https://research.stlouisfed.org/fred2/series/NASDAQCOM
https://research.stlouisfed.org/fred2/series/SP500
http://www.federalreserve.gov/monetarypolicy/bst_recenttrends.htm
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
Amazon Affiliate Links
US: http://www.fdrurl.com/Amazon
Canada: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
UK: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUK
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3160-the-federal-reserve-there-will-be-no-economic-recovery
On October 19th, 2014, the Federal Reserve ceased the third round of quantitative easing (QE3) and all but promised to raise the interest rate by the end of 2015. It was widely speculated that an increase in the interest rate would occur in September, but the month came and went without change.
It was reported that the Federal Reserve wanted to see more improvement in the economy before raising the key interest rate. Despite approximately $3.5 trillion worth of asset purchases since 2007 and the unprecedented and prolonged decrease of the Effective Federal Funds Rate to a historical low - effectively 0% - the economy had yet to recover enough to warrant a rate increase.
With their “the economy is recovering, we promise” credibility on the line, the Federal Reserve increased the interest rate 0.25% on December 16th - effectively adjusting it in name only and leaving it at historic lows. This didn’t stop the mainstream media from proclaiming the "dawning of a new era,” announcing an end to “an era of easy money that helped save the nation from another Great Depression."
There Will Be No Economic Recovery. Prepare Yourself Accordingly.
Freedomain Radio is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by signing up for a monthly subscription or making a one time donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
Effective Federal Funds Rate
https://www.quandl.com/data/FRED/DFF-Effective-Federal-Funds-Rate
Major Stock Indexes vs. Federal Reserve Interest Rate
https://research.stlouisfed.org/fred2/graph/?g=1Gvm
Federal Reserve: Total Assets
http://www.federalreserve.gov/monetarypolicy/bst_recenttrends.htm
Major Stock Indexes vs. Federal Reserve Assets
https://research.stlouisfed.org/fred2/series/DJIA
https://research.stlouisfed.org/fred2/series/NASDAQCOM
https://research.stlouisfed.org/fred2/series/SP500
http://www.federalreserve.gov/monetarypolicy/bst_recenttrends.htm
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
Amazon Affiliate Links
US: http://www.fdrurl.com/Amazon
Canada: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
UK: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUK
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