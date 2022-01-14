Miles Guo: HBO Isobel Yeung is implementing the plan made by the CCP four years ago

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1/12/2021 Miles Guo: Having taken the dirty money from Alvin Jiang and Bruno Wu, Isobel Yeung is implementing the plan made by the CCP four years ago, with the purposes being eliminating me and the New Federal State of China and associating the Chinese diasporas with QAnon so that they can be labeled as cult members