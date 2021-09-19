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Vaccines not responsible for reduced mortality
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322 views • September 19, 2021
I've heard this type of thinking from several different sources, perhaps it's not true, but I suspect it is. It's all about being open minded. So, let's face it.. either nobody would ever conspire to make huge profits, or we should at the very least theorize about the fact that such conspiracies actually are the case.
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