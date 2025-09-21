BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
PSALM 23 CHARLIE KIRK TRIBUTE
ChestyP
ChestyP
69 followers
40 views • 24 hours ago

https://www.kingjamesbibleonline.org/Psalms-Chapter-23_Original-1611-KJV/

A Psalme of David.

The Lord is my shepheard, I shall not want.

He maketh me to lie downe in greene pastures: he leadeth mee beside the still waters.

He restoreth my soule: he leadeth me in the pathes of righteousnes, for his names sake.

Yea though I walke through the valley of the shadowe of death, I will feare no euill: for thou art with me, thy rod and thy staffe, they comfort me.

Thou preparest a table before me, in the presence of mine enemies: thou anointest my head with oyle, my cuppe runneth ouer.

Surely goodnes and mercie shall followe me all the daies of my life: and I will dwell in the house of the Lord for euer.

Keywords
tributecharlie kirkpsalm 23
