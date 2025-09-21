PSALM 23 CHARLIE KIRK TRIBUTE

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
https://www.kingjamesbibleonline.org/Psalms-Chapter-23_Original-1611-KJV/
A Psalme of David.
The Lord is my shepheard, I shall not want.
He maketh me to lie downe in greene pastures: he leadeth mee beside the still waters.
He restoreth my soule: he leadeth me in the pathes of righteousnes, for his names sake.
Yea though I walke through the valley of the shadowe of death, I will feare no euill: for thou art with me, thy rod and thy staffe, they comfort me.
Thou preparest a table before me, in the presence of mine enemies: thou anointest my head with oyle, my cuppe runneth ouer.
Surely goodnes and mercie shall followe me all the daies of my life: and I will dwell in the house of the Lord for euer.