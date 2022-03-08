© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Ukranians Had a Chance to Evacuate Before the invasion began
Follow
0
Share
Report
41 views • March 08, 2022
Ukranians Had a Chance to Evacuate Before the invasion began... those that stayed behind decided to take up arms against Russia... this is the price they paid... absolutely gruesome to say the least... what's important to notice here is that none of these buildings crumbled into dust in their own footprint like the world trade center...
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.