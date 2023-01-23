JUDGEMENT OF THE MIGHTY--NYSTV

Published Jan 23rd, 2023Streamed Jan 14th, 2023
Tonight on the Midnight Ride w/ Jon Pounders and David Carrico.
In Enoch it describes the judgment of the elites of the world and their last ditch effort to save themselves from judgment.
This episode is a part of our Book of Enoch video commentary
