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Northern Territory imposes lockout for ALL unvaccinated residents (Part 2) [06.01.2022
Kim Osbøl - Copenhagen Denmark
Kim Osbøl - Copenhagen Denmark
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112 views • January 07, 2022
Sky News Australia:
Lockdown measures apply to all residents who are not fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

The unvaccinated can only leave their homes for medical treatment, for essential goods and services, and to provide care to someone who cannot support themselves.

The territory has also strengthened rules for visiting secluded communities - only residents and essential workers who return a negative rapid antigen test will be able to enter these communities.

A QR vaccine pass system is also set to be used in the territory after the lockout lifts, for high-risk hospitality settings and large ticketed events.
Northern Territory imposes lockout for unvaccinated residents
8,493 views Jan 6, 2022
Sky News Australia
2.17M subscribers
https://youtu.be/5NfGnbYjrXY
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCO0akufu9MOzyz3nvGIXAAw
Keywords
freedompedophiliasatanismdeepstatefascism
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