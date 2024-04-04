193 WUP Walter Veith & Martin Smith - A Woman Riding The Beast - Through Secret Societies, CIA & FBI

In Episode 193 we continue the discussion on Revelation 17. The woman rides the beast through all its stages in history and also future. But there is also an "is" and "is not" stage that she is still ruling. How does she still run the system even if the beast seamed to have a mortal wound? Is it through secret societies and other font institutions? How close are we to the healing of the seemingly mortal wound?
