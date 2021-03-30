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Ninja Martial Arts & Japanese History
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90 views • March 30, 2021
Hidden history of Japan. Nobody will tell you on History Channel or Netflix about Hattori Hanzos Ninja securing the Tokugawa Shogunate and expelling the Jesuits for almost 200 years until Emperor Komei's Assassination. Black Dragon Society was/is? a Ninja organization of World War 1 and WW2.
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