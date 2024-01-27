Chinese Gold and Solar Silver | https://www.themorganreport.com/join
China’s central bank is ramping up its gold reserves. In fact, it’s spearheading the “record levels of central bank purchases” of gold worldwide.
The People’s Bank of China (PBoC) purchased a total of 225 tons of the precious metal in 2023, lifting its gold reserves to 2,235 tons, according to the latest data released by the World Gold Council.
Watch this video on Chinese Gold and Solar Silver, then please share with your friends and family on social media and use the caption Chinese Gold and Solar Silver.
Market Analysis/Investing/Trading Methods At TheMorganReport.com | http://www.themorganreport.com/join
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.