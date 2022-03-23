【Ukraine Rescue】Nicole Introduces the NFSC Ukraine Rescue Operation to the Director of the Japanese ‘Sankei Shimbun’ in Paris (Mina Mitsubishi-Ikuma)

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【Ukraine Rescue】03/20/2022 Nicole introduces the NFSC Ukraine Rescue Operation to the Director of the Japanese ‘Sankei Shimbun’ in Paris (Mina Mitsubishi-Ikuma): Our volunteers from all over the world have successfully rescued 1838 refugees and Chinese from Ukraine. Although the CCP has been sabotaging our rescue efforts, we have proven through our actions that we are not only different from the CCP, but are determined to take it down