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Healing
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23 views • February 12, 2022
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Notes ..
Healing
Jesus teaches the Beatitudes ...
A large number of the people came to hear him and to be healed of their diseases.
Even those who were tormented by unclean spirits were cured.
One of my Doctors uses as his motto the scripture, "I praise you, because I am wonderfully made; wonderful are your works!"
We as men don't take care of our spiritual health, just like our physical health, or mental health.
Be careful with Sin ...
There is a difference between committing sin and living sin:
When we fall on our face by committing sin, you get up and go to confession.
But don't live in confirmed sin, because then you are open to all kinds of evil
The Beatitudes teach us there is a difference between seeing Christ in others, and seeing others through the eyes of Christ.
Read the more detailed, corresponding passage in Matthew 5:3-12 on the Beatitudes. Choose a beatitude to focus on for the rest of this month. Write it in conspicuous places throughout your house — desk, home altar, fridge, bathroom mirror. Think of some small practical ways to put this beatitude into action in your daily life.
For some ideas on how to live the poverty and detachment prescribed by the first beatitude (Blessed are the poor in spirit), read this interview with spiritual director and writer Fr. Dubay.
https://www.catholicculture.org/culture/library/view.cfm?recnum=3729
Remember, don't forget to take care of your spiritual health, along with your physical and mental health.
Peace be with you.
--
The CMCS Mission: Catholic Men Chicago Southland fosters local Catholic Men in personal holiness, to make Jesus Christ the center of our daily lives.
Join me on the Brighteon Social Network
https://brighteon.social/@cmcsmen
Notes ..
Healing
Jesus teaches the Beatitudes ...
A large number of the people came to hear him and to be healed of their diseases.
Even those who were tormented by unclean spirits were cured.
One of my Doctors uses as his motto the scripture, "I praise you, because I am wonderfully made; wonderful are your works!"
We as men don't take care of our spiritual health, just like our physical health, or mental health.
Be careful with Sin ...
There is a difference between committing sin and living sin:
When we fall on our face by committing sin, you get up and go to confession.
But don't live in confirmed sin, because then you are open to all kinds of evil
The Beatitudes teach us there is a difference between seeing Christ in others, and seeing others through the eyes of Christ.
Read the more detailed, corresponding passage in Matthew 5:3-12 on the Beatitudes. Choose a beatitude to focus on for the rest of this month. Write it in conspicuous places throughout your house — desk, home altar, fridge, bathroom mirror. Think of some small practical ways to put this beatitude into action in your daily life.
For some ideas on how to live the poverty and detachment prescribed by the first beatitude (Blessed are the poor in spirit), read this interview with spiritual director and writer Fr. Dubay.
https://www.catholicculture.org/culture/library/view.cfm?recnum=3729
Remember, don't forget to take care of your spiritual health, along with your physical and mental health.
Peace be with you.
--
The CMCS Mission: Catholic Men Chicago Southland fosters local Catholic Men in personal holiness, to make Jesus Christ the center of our daily lives.
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