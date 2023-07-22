Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Thought of the day, living in fear of blood test, and failure.
channel image
DC Learning to Live
2 Subscribers
18 views
Published Yesterday

For the longest time I was stressed about my blood test, now they serve as a reminder that life can be short. Too short to waste living in fear of failure. Enjoy your journey in life, because it is yours, and yours alone.

Keywords
healthcancerfoodfeardepressionstresslifecarnivoremental healthanxietyfailureblood testridiculestarting again

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket