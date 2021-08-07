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FULL SHOW: Pandemic of the VACCINATED: Media Lies Reaching Breaking Point
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814 views • August 07, 2021
Loaded Friday broadcast on The War Room with guest host Clay Clark of The Thrivetime Show. Clay welcomes Dr. Meehan to break down why the medications used to treat COVID are actually making people more sick. In the second hour Clay Clark and his Thrivetime Show crew have an energetic roundtable about the culture surrounding transhumanism, human fetal cells in vaccines, Marina Abramovic, and repenting to God. The third hour gets Biblical with a discussion about being fired up for America. Clay Clark reads Bible Chapter Matthew 24, and poses the question, “are we living in these times?”
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