D.E.I. Dies

Downfall Of The Anti-Racist Grift

* ‘Diversity, Equity & Inclusion’ is just a Trojan Horse to hire more libs.

* It’s a hand grenade of lawsuits — and an unproductive waste of time.

* It’s incredibly divisive to corporate culture.





We’re still scratching the surface re: what ‘higher education’ and D.E.I. is really about.

* Indoctrination camps

* Leftist protection rackets

* Nonprofit slush funds

* Pay-to-play schemes

* Rampant fraud/plagiarism

* Secret societies

* Woke colonies/mobs

Connect the dots and follow the $. No matter how dark you think it is, it‘s worse than that.





The full segment is linked below.





Fox News | Jesse Watters Primetime (2 January 2024)

https://www.foxnews.com/video/6344185835112