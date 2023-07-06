Create New Account
THE AMERICAN JOURNAL [FULL] Thursday 7/6/23 • Inside the UN’s Secret Plan to Create a World Government
Ron Gibson Channel
INSIDE THE UN’S SECRET PLAN TO CREATE A WORLD GOVERNMENT USING “PERMANENT EMERGENCY” POWERSWe're analyzing the globalist game plan to take over the world by eroding national sovereignty globally

Tune in to find out more! And please share this link!


