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Founder of London Real Responds to Vimeo and YouTube Banning Viral Interview with David Icke
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91 views • April 19, 2020
Brian Rose, founder of London Real, joins The Alex Jones Show to respond to the banning of his interview with David Icke. It could be in league with Joe Rogan's biggest podcasts with Alex Jones and Elon Musk. It had over 300k views in first half hour, before being banned by YouTube.
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