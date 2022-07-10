Animal Connections S1E1 - Learning to Speak the Amazing Language of Animals

Learning to Speak the Amazing Language of Animals. Wouldn’t it be wonderful if one could understand animals better? Tap into their energy to share their wisdom? Host André Shirley talks about our long-lost abilities and how to get these back again. Here we spotlight how to do this. It is not a special talent but something that can be mastered by anybody dedicated enough to try. This show will help you with tips and tools to start your own journey to connecting to our co-residents on this planet. André’s mentor Wynter Worsthorne who is mentioned in this episode, can be found on https://animaltalkafrica.co.za or email [email protected]. Please visit her site for more information on how to learn this skill. André can be contacted on telegram - @zaxenon, or on email [email protected].