Threats To America: AI, Financial Collapse, 2 Tier Justice System, Open Borders, and Surprise Attack

America is facing many threats that could completely destroy the country. Sadly, we are facing them all at the same time.
DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Ben Armstrong Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.
Video Sources:
1. Bannon’s War Room - Joe Allen: Elon Musk To Begin Chipping Brains-Fanboys Hail Their Cyborg Savior
https://rumble.com/v3jf2j0-joe-allen-elon-musk-to-begin-chipping-brains-fanboys-hail-their-cyborg-savi.html
2. AmericasVoice.news - Charlie Kirk on the financial crisis
https://americasvoice.news/video/XmbI6LjVksdwFJv/?related=playlist
For more great content, visit www.TheNewAmerican.com
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.