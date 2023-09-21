Threats To America: AI, Financial Collapse, 2 Tier Justice System, Open Borders, and Surprise Attack

America is facing many threats that could completely destroy the country. Sadly, we are facing them all at the same time.





DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Ben Armstrong Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.

Video Sources:

1. Bannon’s War Room - Joe Allen: Elon Musk To Begin Chipping Brains-Fanboys Hail Their Cyborg Savior

https://rumble.com/v3jf2j0-joe-allen-elon-musk-to-begin-chipping-brains-fanboys-hail-their-cyborg-savi.html





2. AmericasVoice.news - Charlie Kirk on the financial crisis

https://americasvoice.news/video/XmbI6LjVksdwFJv/?related=playlist

For more great content, visit www.TheNewAmerican.com



