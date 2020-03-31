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The Moon and Her Secrets
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151 views • March 31, 2020
Compiled 4 Different Documentaries, 3 Aired TV Specials, 8 Movies, Transformers Dark Knight, Apollo 10,11 & 18, and other various B-list movies, Stock Footage to create a workable visual on how I see it all adding up together. In plain sight the answer lies. After having a dream|flash of a series of events. Enjoy
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