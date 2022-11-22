Microscopy of Luciferase showing in Vaccinated Blood

This is realtime video microscopy of the images with Luciferase seen in the video slide show posted prior to this video. This video shows how the images were derived. No chemicals have been added to the blood samples, just light.

You can see graphene sheets, ribbons, tubes and stones as well as lipid hydrogels, nano bots and lipid nano-particles.





Check out the videos showing how graphene nano tubes are connecting to the chips to connect the vaccinated to the Internet of Bodies. Please share this video.

On my Channel: JabbedBloodUnderTheMicroscope





[email protected]