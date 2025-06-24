Iranian rally declares: "Finger on the Trigger"

This description way different than the other video posted today, different sources or points of view?... you decide?? I don't know what their chanting? Cynthia

Crowds in Tehran flooded the streets, waving IRGC flags & chanting "Death to America!" to mark what they call a victory over Israel, a Sputnik correspondent reports.

The mood was defiant, the slogans louder than ever:

🔶 “Our finger is on the trigger”

🔶 “A ceasefire imposed by the enemy is a false peace — we reject it, just as our leader said.”

Adding:

Iran’s President Pezeshkian officially announces END of ‘12-day WAR’ with Israel

‘We are witnessing ceasefire and cessation of 12-day war’

Says conflict’s ‘end determined by will and authority of great Iranian nation’

In public statement to country

Adding:

Israel’s TOP general says ‘campaign against Iran is NOT over’

‘We have concluded a significant chapter…We are entering a new phase’ — Eyal Zamir