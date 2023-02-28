Create New Account
FBI Entrapment Scandal: Manufacturing Crimes for Political Gain
32 views
channel image
StopHate.com
Published 20 hours ago |

The FBI has been caught in a scandal of manufacturing crimes for political gain. In one case, they tried to stitch together a supposed left wing plot to assassinate Colorado's AG. In another, they targeted a group of men in Michigan in a supposed right wing plot to kidnap Governor Gretchen Whitmer. These cases show how the FBI has crossed the line from investigating to entrapping individuals. Is this the FBI's new way of fighting crime?

https://rumble.com/v2baena-fbi-entrapment-scandal-manufacturing-crimes-for-political-gain.html


The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
