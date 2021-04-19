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Lügenpandemie Beenden via Gera Thüringen
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20 views • April 19, 2021
Protest gegen Coronamaßnahmen in Gera
17 April 2021 Plakatdemo und Sinnreiches aus Gera Ost-Thüringen.
Wir haben genug! Reset des Lügen Plandemie Terror und des korrupten Systems das an diesem Geld und 'Autorität' verdienen will!
17 April 2021 Plakatdemo und Sinnreiches aus Gera Ost-Thüringen.
Wir haben genug! Reset des Lügen Plandemie Terror und des korrupten Systems das an diesem Geld und 'Autorität' verdienen will!
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