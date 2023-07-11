Create New Account
Fort Worth 4th Shooting Hoax
The Prisoner
Wish I could cover them all, but I have a limited amount of time. The Philly one was on my radar because I downloaded video of the reporter telling the cameraman to get the shoes, cheap flipflops, every time they were going back on-air. That one would have been easy to tear apart too, but this Fox station made it too easy to expose the Fort Worth hoax.

Mirrored - Jeffersonian Girl

fort worthshooting hoax4th july

