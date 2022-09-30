A Revolution of Truth

https://discern.tv

https://givesendgo.com/jdrucker

Look around you. Something very wrong is happening to our nation. It's as if most Americans are lost and the people who are supposed to be helping them find their way are leading us toward oblivion. It's not just government. It's media. It's Big Tech. It's doctors. It's clergy. The vast majority of political, cultural, and spiritual leaders in this nation are either oblivious to the real challenges we're facing or they're willfully conspiring to bring our nation down.

There are plenty of excuses we can make and villains at which we can point our fingers. We can blame Covid. We can blame Democrats. We can blame globalists, climate change fearmongers, or groomers. We can blame China or Russia. We can blame bad policies, stolen elections, or tough luck. But at the end of the day this is OUR nation and WE must take responsibility for the disastrous direction we are be heading.

My name is JD Rucker, and I'm done with simply pointing fingers.