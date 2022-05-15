If Chinese People Don’t Eliminate the CCP, Their Future Is Going to Be a Tragedy

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I can tell you that if the Chinese people does not eliminate the CCP now, Chinese people will be the first in history make two major sacrifices. After the economic recession, Chinese people will live in a society by devouring each other, long-term wise. Not five or ten years, it will take a very long time to recover from a food shortage lacking basic living conditions and impossible to have a government.