Free Biofield Clearing sound healing session for Kidney and DNA Repair with Nature Backgrounds

Biofield Clearing with tuning forks session 5. This session focuses on the kidneys. I use my 528 Hz, know as DNA repair, tuning fork on acupressure points that are thought to help with kidney stones. After adding energy to the points, I column out over the points. I then use my Ohm, Earth, Sun, Full Moon, and Zodiac forks on some of these points and a few additional point. This session is dedicated to my husband who has a tendency towards kidney stones. For more information see our website thelivingarts.xyz/blog.

As I am using my weighted forks for some of this tuning, it is important to note that the frequencies can still be effective even though you cannot hear them. I have added a version of this session with Ohm, Earth, Sun, Full Moon, and Zodiac tones added for those who would prefer to hear the tones.

The large Human body meridian map represents the holograms of each person that will ever watch/listen to the video recording of the tuning session. I have included nature videos from Pexels.com to aid in your enjoyment and relaxation as you listen to the healing tones of the tuning fork as it passes through your biofield. If you prefer, lie down and close your eyes and rest while you listening to the session. If you don't have time to stop, just listen as you go about your daily activities. Even if you do not completely pay attention, you can benefit from the sound waves. I know that I have benefited from listening to others’ sound healing sessions even though I was concentrating on a different activity while listening.

Results vary. A tuning session can produce detox effects like headaches, digestive issues, and fatigue. After a session you may also notice that you feel more emotional. It is important to allow yourself time to go through the detox and process the healing. Symptoms may be reduced by staying hydrated, soaking your feet in Epsom salt water, taking an Epsom salt soak bath, and/or taking a nap. You may also try going out in nature and being in contact with the ground.





Time Codes:







0:00 Intro

0:12 Opening Earth Star with Ohm

1:21 Opening Sun Star with Ohm

2:31 Bringing Energy into the Kidney, mixing, and columning out (left) with 528 Hz

6:13 Bringing Energy into the Kidney, mixing, and columning out (right) with 528 Hz

9:07 Stomach 28 and 29 (left) with 528 Hz

13:40 Stomach 28 and 29 (right) with 528 Hz

18:06 Gallbladder 24 (right) with 528 Hz

21:55 Gallbladder 24 (left) with 528 Hz

24:13 Liver 14 (left) with 528 Hz

28:03 Liver 14 (right) with 528 Hz

31:03 Conception Vessel 3, 4, 6, 9, 10, and 11 with 528 Hz

42:09 Conception Vessel 4 and 6 with Ohm

44:28 Conception Vessel 4 and 6 with Earth

47:23 Conception Vessel 4 and 6 with Sun

51:05 Conception Vessel 4 and 6 with Full Moon

54:26 Conception Vessel 6 with Ohm and Conception Vessel 17 with Sun

57:19 Kidney 1 with Ohm and Liver 3 with Zodiac

59:49 Heart 5 and Small Intestine 11 with Ohm Octave (left)

1:02:09 Heart 5 and Small Intestine 11 with Ohm Octave (right)

1:04:37 Wrapping Up

1:04:52 End