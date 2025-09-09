Naomi Wolf exposes that Pfizer knew just one month into the vaccine rollout that their COVID shot failed to stop the virus

Naomi Wolf exposes shocking revelations from Pfizer's internal documents: Just one month into the vaccine rollout in November 2020, Pfizer knew their COVID shot failed to stop the virus—making every mandate, job loss, business closure, school shutdown, military compulsion, and suppression of freedoms that followed a complete lie.



The most common "side effect"? Getting COVID itself. Pfizer also lied about the injection staying in the deltoid muscle. Instead, the mRNA, spike protein, and lipid nanoparticles (including petroleum-derived polyethylene glycol) biodistribute within 48 hours, crossing the blood-brain barrier and accumulating in the liver, adrenals, spleen, lymphatic system—and in women's ovaries.



No mechanism was found for clearing this industrial fat from the body, leading to blocked ovaries and severe reproductive damage after boosters. Anticipating a flood of harm, Pfizer hired 2,400 full-time staff to process adverse event reports. From November 2020 to February 2021 alone, they tallied over 42,000 serious adverse events, with victims suffering multiple issues.



Top side effects: myalgia (chronic muscle pain), joint pain (inflammation causing arthritis-like symptoms, leading to surges in knee/hip/shoulder replacements even in young people), and COVID. Then came catastrophic harms: heart damage (myocarditis, pericarditis, aortic issues), blood clots (thrombocytopenia, lung/leg clots), neurological devastation (stripping myelin sheaths causing tremors, Guillain-Barré, seizures, dementia), autoimmune disorders, eye damage (blindness), miscarriages, and 1,200 deaths—not random, but with suspected causality, as half of liver issues, strokes, and deaths occurred within 48 hours of injection.



By April 2021, Pfizer knew 35 minors had sustained heart damage, yet the FDA, CDC, Dr. Walensky, Dr. Fauci, HHS, and even the White House were alerted via Israeli Ministry of Health warnings and internal comms (FOIA'd records show discussions reaching POTUS-level staff). Instead of halting and warning parents, they orchestrated a cover-up: a fully redacted 17-page script to spin the narrative, plus a TikTok influencer campaign pushing shots on kids—knowing it could cause deadly myocarditis in healthy young people.



As Wolf states, this is industrial-scale deception and harm. Senator Ron Johnson is now using these findings to unredact docs and hold hearings. The truth is out: They knew. We must demand accountability.

Source @Dr David Martin

Thanks to the Big Dutchman for Link

