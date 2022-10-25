Breaking Free from the Depression and Suicidality Surrounding Eating Disorders with Kristi Tatro



From the age of three months old, Kristi Tatro grew up in a chaotic environment where she split her time between the homes of her divorced parents. At age five, Kristi was trained by her mother and step father how to roll weed and smoke it, and by high school, she had developed a serious eating disorder called anorexia. By the grace of God, she placed her faith in Jesus at the age of 16. Kristi traded her severe eating disorder and suicidal tendencies for the love of Christ, and today, she is the National Director of Strategic Relationships for American Heritage Girls. Kristi discusses the pressures that led her to develop an eating disorder, and how the Lord providentially called her out of the depths of her pain. She also offers hopeful encouragement: God can transform the lives of anyone who is suffering in this world!







TAKEAWAYS





The well of depression and suicidality surrounding eating disorders is deep, but God can transform anyone’s life and offer hope and healing





Kristi was persecuted at school for giving her life to Christ and carrying her Bible with her, yet she never faltered in her walk with the Lord





American Heritage Girls is a Christ-centered character development program for girls ages 5-18





People who suffer from anorexia are deceived - when they look in the mirror, all they see are imperfections instead of their identity in Christ







