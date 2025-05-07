2025 05 07 Off-grid with Marjory HYPER INFLATION STARTS TOMORROW

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In this video I share how reluctant I am to do what needs to be done in these last hours / days before the effects of the Chinese Tariff kicks in.
The Universe helped me to focus though - with an injury. Which is one of the way it talks to me when it really needs to get my attention.
And even though I have been preparing for this time for years…. it’s still a shock. Please come laugh with me at my initial reactions, and then use these stories to help yourself when it hits you.
You don’t need to be a psychic, card reader, or intuitive to see what’s coming. I lay it out for you in an easy to understand terms and simple math anyone can understand.
