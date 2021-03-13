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Dr Ryan Cole - Correcting Covid-19 Mistakes and Premises
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14530 views • March 13, 2021
Dr Ryan Cole speaking at the Idaho Capitol, March 4, 2021. "The pandemic is over." And it could have been prevented by using the safe, low cost therapeutics which are 100% effective at halting the disease process when administered promptly. The government denied the existanve of the effective therapeutics so that an "emergency use authorizaiton" could be issued for the nRNA Covid-19 shots. And without the EUA, the vaccines would not be able to be marketed until the manufacturers did years of safety testing and proved effectivity in preventing infection and transmission, which none of the current vaccines do. Dr Ryan says that government agencies who blocked the available therapeutics have blood on their hands, because nearly all of the subsequent "Covid" deaths would have been prevented. On the other hand, the vaccines are only for Pharma profit, not public health.
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