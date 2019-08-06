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FIRESTORM! The Ted Nugent Interview with Alex Jones
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65 views • August 06, 2019
Ted Nugent is the original maverick, ever since he started challenging the creeping Marxism of the 1970s with the spirit of 1776.
The guitar legend was instrumental in getting Donald Trump elected in 2016 and now he sits down with Alex Jones to talk guns, conservation and the indomitable American spirit that withstands all the globalist attacks:
Lost and found content from before the InfoWars purge from Youtube published on or around April 3, 2018.
The guitar legend was instrumental in getting Donald Trump elected in 2016 and now he sits down with Alex Jones to talk guns, conservation and the indomitable American spirit that withstands all the globalist attacks:
Lost and found content from before the InfoWars purge from Youtube published on or around April 3, 2018.
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