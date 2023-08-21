Gabrielle Clark, freedom of speech advocate, Affirming Reality coach.

Gabrielle Clark and her son William Clark filed a suit in U.S. District Court of Nevada against public charter school Democracy Prep Agassi Campus in Las Vegas, alleging a violation of constitutional free speech and due process rights.
Gabrielle is now an advocate for free speech and helps other families with guidance and coaching if requested, through the woke agenda, cult like challenges facing our children in schools in Canada and the United States.
https://affirmingreality.com/
https://twitter.com/GabsClark5
https://linktr.ee/gabsclark5
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.