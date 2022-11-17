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Nathanael: Choice, Individuality and Discernment
In episode 65 we discuss the worldwide tactics being implemented by the powers that be to coerce people into conforming to their agenda.
How do these tactics compare to what the Bible and Spirit of Prophecy teach? What does all this tell us as to where we are in the stream of time?