Nathanael: Choice, Individuality and Discernment
In episode 65 we discuss the worldwide tactics being implemented by the powers that be to coerce people into conforming to their agenda.
How do these tactics compare to what the Bible and Spirit of Prophecy teach? What does all this tell us as to where we are in the stream of time?
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.