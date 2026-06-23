Prosecuting Dr. Anthony Fauci for Covid Crimes: The Local Jurisdictional Pathway to Accountability

Exploring how local courts could hold high-level officials accountable for Covid-era policies. This analysis examines the jurisdictional pathways available when a local victim’s harm is linked to national decisions, focusing on the roles of sheriffs, county judges, and public evidence in initiating proceedings. Discover the constitutional mechanisms that allow communities to seek justice through established legal processes.

The discussion outlines the steps from evidence gathering to arrest warrants, trial proceedings, and potential outcomes, emphasizing the imprescriptible nature of serious offenses and the challenge to accumulated immunities. Viewers gain insight into decentralized accountability and the balance between legal protections and fundamental principles of justice in high-profile public matters.

Read the full essay and view additional resources at Real Free News https://realfreenews.substack.com/p/prosecuting-dr-anthony-fauci-for

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