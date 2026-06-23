BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Prosecuting Dr. Anthony Fauci for Covid Crimes: The Local Jurisdictional Pathway to Accountability
Real Free News
Real Free News
112 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
35 views • Today

Exploring how local courts could hold high-level officials accountable for Covid-era policies. This analysis examines the jurisdictional pathways available when a local victim’s harm is linked to national decisions, focusing on the roles of sheriffs, county judges, and public evidence in initiating proceedings. Discover the constitutional mechanisms that allow communities to seek justice through established legal processes.

The discussion outlines the steps from evidence gathering to arrest warrants, trial proceedings, and potential outcomes, emphasizing the imprescriptible nature of serious offenses and the challenge to accumulated immunities. Viewers gain insight into decentralized accountability and the balance between legal protections and fundamental principles of justice in high-profile public matters.

Read the full essay and view additional resources at Real Free News https://realfreenews.substack.com/p/prosecuting-dr-anthony-fauci-for

Watch more Real Free News reports https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gogiEBSEepc&list=PLueYn36XdhW51FuoepXp2zkwUvolHZj7D

Support at Buy Me A Coffee https://buymeacoffee.com/realfree

Real Free Books Merch and more https://realfreenews.com/store

👍 Like | 🔄 Share | 🔔 Subscribe | 💬 Comment

If this discussion resonates with you, Like, Share, Subscribe, and Comment below with your thoughts.

#AnthonyFauci #LocalJustice #FauciCase #ImprescribibleCrimes #ConstitutionalRights

Keywords
accountabilitylocalpathwaycovid crimesjurisdictional
Chapters

11:59End Screen

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Six thoughtful discussions on why America desperately needs to unite and secure energy for the future

Six thoughtful discussions on why America desperately needs to unite and secure energy for the future

Lance D Johnson
ASEAN Offers Regional Integration Model Without EU-Style Bureaucracy, Experts Say

ASEAN Offers Regional Integration Model Without EU-Style Bureaucracy, Experts Say

Garrison Vance
Local Police Gain Access to ICE Facial Recognition App, Documents Show

Local Police Gain Access to ICE Facial Recognition App, Documents Show

Douglas Harrington
Is Trump&#8217;s Real Plan to Declare a National Emergency and Invoke the Defense Production Act?

Is Trump’s Real Plan to Declare a National Emergency and Invoke the Defense Production Act?

Mike Adams
Iran&#8217;s Supreme Leader Says He Approved U.S.-Iran MOU Despite Reservations

Iran’s Supreme Leader Says He Approved U.S.-Iran MOU Despite Reservations

Ramon Tomey
Vance&#8217;s Switzerland trip postponed as U.S.-Iran deal faces logistical hurdles

Vance’s Switzerland trip postponed as U.S.-Iran deal faces logistical hurdles

Cassie B.
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy