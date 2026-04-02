Your happiness is at risk: Dishonest scientists are blocking You from finding your ultimate purpose in life.

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Your happiness is at risk: Dishonest scientists are blocking the good ones. DNA is Uniquely yours. We are not random mutations. Our personal DNA is proof we are created by God for a specific purpose-to fill our lives with fulfilment and contentment along with joy as we make our world and the world a better place. #3 In the Broken Wall of Science Forest Walks. Honest scientists should