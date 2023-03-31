J6 video Emerges of Capitol Police Officers Posing as ANTIFA RIOTERS 💥🔥💣🧨

🚨NEW EVIDENCE 🚨J6 video emerges of Police Officers Posing as ANTIFA RIOTERS. Badge number 2328 with the Capitol Police
This undercover cop on January 6 says he poses as antifa in the crowd?
We knew the whole time that law enforcement had infiltrated Antifa.
Again I remind you of when law enforcement were driving around scooping up all the main leaders in 2020. ~ https://t.me/UKNeil1979/15670
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.