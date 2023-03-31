Create New Account
J6 video Emerges of Capitol Police Officers Posing as ANTIFA RIOTERS 💥🔥💣🧨
🚨NEW EVIDENCE 🚨J6 video emerges of Police Officers Posing as ANTIFA RIOTERS. Badge number 2328 with the Capitol Police 


This undercover cop on January 6 says he poses as antifa in the crowd?


We knew the whole time that law enforcement had infiltrated Antifa.


Again I remind you of when law enforcement were driving around scooping up all the main leaders in 2020. ~ https://t.me/UKNeil1979/15670




