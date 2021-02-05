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Retro Games | OUT RUN | Arcade | 1986
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1 view • February 05, 2021
A nostalgic look at Out Run by Sega, the classic arcade game introduced to arcades in 1986. A state-of-the-art game of the time and playable in upright arcade cabinet and the sit-down car simulation arcade machine. Also, featuring a memorable soundtrack to all those Out Run and arcade games enthusiasts!
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Amazon Storefront: https://www.amazon.co.uk/shop/dramamaskevolution
Music: Yu Suzuki.
Website: http://www.dramamaskevolution.com
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/dramamask1973
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/artist/5GjJDiZRKJ7B2iIIpRNfNz
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/pollutedhalo
Twitter: https://twitter.com/Dramamask
If you enjoyed this video, please like, share, comment and subscribe!
Amazon Storefront: https://www.amazon.co.uk/shop/dramamaskevolution
Music: Yu Suzuki.
Website: http://www.dramamaskevolution.com
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/dramamask1973
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/artist/5GjJDiZRKJ7B2iIIpRNfNz
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/pollutedhalo
Twitter: https://twitter.com/Dramamask
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