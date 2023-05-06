https://gettr.com/post/p2ga6jy66195/4/2023 【Nicole on RAV with Steve Gruber】Nicole: Mr. Miles Guo warned the United States in 2017 that the CCP planned to use the "3F Plan" to destroy the U.S. Why has the U.S. government done nothing to protect Americans’ lives?#FreeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang #NFSC #takedowntheCCP
5/4/2023 【妮可做客真实美国之声史蒂夫·格鲁伯的节目】妮可：郭文贵先生2017年就警告美国，中共要用3F计划摧毁美国, 为什么美国政府还没有任何行动来保护美国人的生命安全？
#释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平 #新中国联邦 #消灭中共
http://www.nfscofficial.com @stevegruber
