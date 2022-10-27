Does 5G Influence you? | The Prather Brief

What is 5G doing to us?
In this episode of The Prather Brief, Maj. Jeffrey Prather speaks with about the "layered weaponry system" involved with the effects of 5G.
See this full episode of The Prather Brief at:
https://bit.ly/3TYpop9
Visit www.AMPNews.us to learn more, share the truth, and watch On Demand!
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.