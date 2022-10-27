Does 5G Influence you? | The Prather Brief

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What is 5G doing to us?
In this episode of The Prather Brief, Maj. Jeffrey Prather speaks with about the "layered weaponry system" involved with the effects of 5G.
See this full episode of The Prather Brief at:
https://bit.ly/3TYpop9
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