Astrology & the USA Pluto Return "Dial"

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We'll take a look at the planetary placements in 1776 and contrast it with 2023, aka, how the Astrological Dial is set for today versus at the nation's founding.
What might our USA Pluto Return manifest as?
#astrology #prediction #plutoreturn