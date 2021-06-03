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BEIJING BIDEN IS PLANNING ON GOING DOOR TO DOOR TO PUSH THE DEPOPULATION JAB [2021-06-02] (VIDEO)
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360 views • June 03, 2021
BEIJING BIDEN IS PLANNING ON GOING DOOR TO DOOR TO PUSH THE DEPOPULATION JAB [2021-06-02] (VIDEO)
Beijing Biden states he is pulling out all stops to get 70% of all adults mRNA Vaxxed by July 4th. He is going to have Libtard Medical Staff going door-to-door to get more people VAXXED. The DEEP STATE has given Pedo Joe the marching orders that the New World Order needs to reach the 70% goal OR ELSE. Hopefully you, your family, and most of your friends are awake to the PLANdemic/SCAMdemic by now, and DO NOT GIVE INTO THEIR PEER PRESSURE and UPCOMING THREATS. The Great Purge is coming on the horizon and The Final Solution is the Covid Vaxx. YOU MUST GIVE YOUR CONSENT TO TAKE THE MARK OF THE BEAST (AT LEAST FOR NOW), BUT YOU CAN BE SURE THEY WILL BE USING MASSIVE BRIBERY AND ENDLESS COERCION TO TRY TO GET YOU TO SURRENDER TO THEIR WILL!!! Please don't be a COVIDIOT SHEEPLE, do your own research (if you haven't done so already), and listen to the tens of thousands of doctors that have been attacked relentlessly by the government for helping so many to WAKE UP during the past 14 months. Those that are taking the jab(s) will likely be dead and gone long before 2025, so don't be one of them. When you are approached by the LIBTARD GLOBALISTS with a black bag full of the DEPOPULATION JABS, simply tell them to "GO FUCK YOURSELF, I DO NOT CONSENT!!!"
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO
[MeWe] https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
[Spreely] https://www.spreely.com/page/SergeantMajorsTrutherInfo
[Gab] https://gab.com/Sergeant_Major
[Bitchute] https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergeant-major/
[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sergeantmajor
[UGETube] https://videos.utahgunexchange.com/@SERGEANT%20MAJORS%20TRUTHER%20INFO
[OurTube] https://ourtube.co.uk/@SGMs_Truther_Info
[NewTube] https://newtube.app/user/SGMs_TRUTHER_INFO
[BrandNewTube] https://brandnewtube.com/@SergeantMajor
[Odysee] https://odysee.com/$/invite/4dCmT1hh84DFXxzRvUh2B8YabMsHMK1m
[Lbry] https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo#21f9aff7cc7c7903e1554b8ca3134badae40e9eb
Beijing Biden and Cameltoe Harris @ Antifa
http://antifa.com
Note: The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO group with 33,500 members was deleted by FaceBook/Government on 01/24/20. The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO channel with 50,000 subscribers was deleted by YouTube/Government on 02/14/20.
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, and fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality and Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, and religions." -- Sergeant Major (2010)
Beijing Biden states he is pulling out all stops to get 70% of all adults mRNA Vaxxed by July 4th. He is going to have Libtard Medical Staff going door-to-door to get more people VAXXED. The DEEP STATE has given Pedo Joe the marching orders that the New World Order needs to reach the 70% goal OR ELSE. Hopefully you, your family, and most of your friends are awake to the PLANdemic/SCAMdemic by now, and DO NOT GIVE INTO THEIR PEER PRESSURE and UPCOMING THREATS. The Great Purge is coming on the horizon and The Final Solution is the Covid Vaxx. YOU MUST GIVE YOUR CONSENT TO TAKE THE MARK OF THE BEAST (AT LEAST FOR NOW), BUT YOU CAN BE SURE THEY WILL BE USING MASSIVE BRIBERY AND ENDLESS COERCION TO TRY TO GET YOU TO SURRENDER TO THEIR WILL!!! Please don't be a COVIDIOT SHEEPLE, do your own research (if you haven't done so already), and listen to the tens of thousands of doctors that have been attacked relentlessly by the government for helping so many to WAKE UP during the past 14 months. Those that are taking the jab(s) will likely be dead and gone long before 2025, so don't be one of them. When you are approached by the LIBTARD GLOBALISTS with a black bag full of the DEPOPULATION JABS, simply tell them to "GO FUCK YOURSELF, I DO NOT CONSENT!!!"
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO
[MeWe] https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
[Spreely] https://www.spreely.com/page/SergeantMajorsTrutherInfo
[Gab] https://gab.com/Sergeant_Major
[Bitchute] https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergeant-major/
[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sergeantmajor
[UGETube] https://videos.utahgunexchange.com/@SERGEANT%20MAJORS%20TRUTHER%20INFO
[OurTube] https://ourtube.co.uk/@SGMs_Truther_Info
[NewTube] https://newtube.app/user/SGMs_TRUTHER_INFO
[BrandNewTube] https://brandnewtube.com/@SergeantMajor
[Odysee] https://odysee.com/$/invite/4dCmT1hh84DFXxzRvUh2B8YabMsHMK1m
[Lbry] https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo#21f9aff7cc7c7903e1554b8ca3134badae40e9eb
Beijing Biden and Cameltoe Harris @ Antifa
http://antifa.com
Note: The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO group with 33,500 members was deleted by FaceBook/Government on 01/24/20. The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO channel with 50,000 subscribers was deleted by YouTube/Government on 02/14/20.
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, and fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality and Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, and religions." -- Sergeant Major (2010)
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