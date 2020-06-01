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Creepy Things About Denver Airport
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126 views • June 01, 2020
The Denver International Airport is a massive building complex with massive traffic. While the art on display in these kinds of sites is usually crowd-pleasing, the DIA has been weirding out travelers for years. Who wants to see a painting of a gas-masked tyrant killing babies right before boarding a flight?
As it is often the case in occult-elite structures, the symbolism we see above ground only hints to what actually happens underground. Literally.
https://vigilantcitizen.com/sinistersites/sinister-sites-the-denver-international-airport/
As it is often the case in occult-elite structures, the symbolism we see above ground only hints to what actually happens underground. Literally.
https://vigilantcitizen.com/sinistersites/sinister-sites-the-denver-international-airport/
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