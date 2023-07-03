Create New Account
SERGEANT ROBERT HORTON ♜ WAR CASTLES OVERVIEW
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Published 20 hours ago

Source: https://www.youtube.com/@GettinSkinnyWithIt


AltCastTV & Odysee thumbnail: https://giphy.com/search/drill-sergeant?sort=relevant


Sergeant Robert Leroy Horton (US ARMY CIVIL AFFAIRS & PSYCHOLOGICAL OPERATIONS COMMAND) Trains US ARMY SPECIAL FORCES GREEN BERETS - explains how Russell Jay Gould & David Winn Miller saved our Republic in 1999.


: Russell-Jay: Gould.

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC2FPVSe66WpLdfoiQem4FzA

Keywords
bitcoincommon lawcouptakeover1999qfsxrpthe stingrussell jay gouldwar castleshomosexual banking mafiamulti-pronged attackmulti-pronged offensivesergeant robert hortondavid winn miller3rd bankruptcy of the uscapture the flag

